Investigators probe Paris attack as minister slams ‘cowardly act’

French Defense Minister Florence Parly condemned an attack that injured six soldiers in a Paris suburb as a cowardly act as anti-terrorist investigators launched a manhunt.

Police are searching for a BMW car that rammed into a group of soldiers in the northwestern Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. Two of the soldiers sustained serious injuries.

The attack happened at about 8 a.m. local time when the car emerged from an alley and plowed into the group as they emerged from a building.

Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany told broadcaster BFM TV that the attack was without “any doubt” premeditated.

“It all happened very quickly,” he said. “It hurtled at them.” More than 230 people have been killed in terror attacks in France over the past two years with the capital on maximum alert.

The anti-terrorism unit of the Paris prosecutors’ office has launched a probe into the car-ramming, AFP reported, citing a statement from Paris prosecutors.

Levallois-Perret is about 5 kilometers from the center of Paris. Business owners who spoke to Arab News early Wednesday reported a massive police presence on the streets. The area around Place de Verdun where the attack took place was cordoned off after the incident.—Agencies