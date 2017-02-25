Intra-Syria peace talks focus on transitional set-up

Geneva

The second day of the fourth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva focused Saturday on political issues including transitional governance, a new constitution, and free and fair elections.

UN Syria envoy Staffan De Mistura met the delegation of the Syrian regime, headed by Bashar al-Jaafari and the Syrian opposition delegation headed by Nasr Hariri, a senior member of the largest opposition group, the Syrian National Coalition.

Mistura said at a news conference after meetings that he asked both parties to submit their detailed opinions about transitional governance, a new constitution, and free and fair elections.—Agencies