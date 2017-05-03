Int’l Urdu Conference to promote language and literature

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon hold an international Urdu Conference to promote language and literature as a tool to uphold harmony and understanding among various linguistic groups and civilizations.

It will be part of the university’s concerted endeavor to provide academic and intellectual input in the efforts of promoting national cause through literary and cultural activities, a press release Tuesday said.

The event is meant to promote Urdu language at national and international level, as well as holding dialogue for a common cause, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said.

Apart from writers and intellectuals from Pakistan, a number of writers and intellectual were being invited from the countries like India, Turkey and Iran.

The conference will help to work out a mechanism for translation of various regional languages into Urdu for understanding of a common reader.

“We believe literature of each language has its own social and cultural values that could be a source of strength for unity and bringing the people at one platform working together for peace and prosperity,” he added.

The AIOU has decided to set up a translation department to interpret different languages into Urdu or other language of regional or international interest.