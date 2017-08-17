Int’l summer school programme on business skills at BU

City Reporter

Bahria University in Collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences Netherlands and career Pakistan has conducted an exclusive International Summer School program at Bahria University Islamabad on the topic International Business Skills.

The program was conducted by Dr. Sander Schroevers, a PhD Professor from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. He is a front ranking culture Intelligence Expert, Coordinator for AUAS Autumn and Spring schools and Lecturer of third largest and best evaluated elective course Cross Cultural Business Skills.

During the Summer School program, various dignitaries were invited at BU for guest talks including Mr. Imran Ashraf, CEO Telenor Global Shared Services (GSS), Mr. Khurram Rahat, Managing Director Teradata Pakistan, Mr. Wasiullah Khan, Director General Coordination PTA and Mr. Ghulam Dastagir Fareed, Chairman CPEC Executive Advisory Committee/KPK.

The course helped participants in enhancing International Communication skills along with providing a professional experience of the outside world. The participants learned both theoretical and practical knowledge on how to deal internationally and getting a hands on experience with various Business and Industry Leaders in the International Business Market. International Leadership, Global Negotiating, CPEC Master Class, Global Job hunting were the major aspects of Summer School. Various social events like movie night, musical night, bowling and an excursion trip to Naraan and Shoogran were also included in program.