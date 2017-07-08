Int’l squash series 2017 sponsored by Serena Hotels

Islamabad

Serena Hotels, in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Squash Federation, have succeeded in reviving the game of Squash, the legacy of legendary Pakistani squash players by creating enthusiasm amongst the talented players.Serena Hotels became the title sponsor for the Championship under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative, when it decided three years ago to revive the legacy of squash in Pakistan. Since the inception of the Serena Hotels-Chief of Air Staff International Squash Championship, there has been a remarkable increase in the interest for local squash tournaments and championships.

Serena Hotels and PSF would be organizing first of its kind mega super squash series at Islamabad next week. Pakistan Vs World-V Series would be held between 12 – 13 July and Pakistan Vs Egypt Series between 15 – 16 July, 2017. PSF on the goodwill gesture has attracted potential international and top Egyptian players for which we are thankful to our valuable guests who reciprocated in open heartedly.

Mr Karim Abdel Gawad who was World No 1 last month is also featuring in Pakistan Vs Egypt Squash Series including Omar Moosad who remained at No 3 in the world during October last year. Besides Egyptian players, potential players from England, France, Hong Kong and USA would also be seen in action next week in Pakistan Vs World-V Series. Besides playing their exhibition matches they would also play friendly matches with our junior players.

As part of plans to revive international Squash, Serena Hotels has always played an instrumental role and joined hands with PSF and Pakistan Air Force as title sponsor. We heartily appreciate the Sports Diplomacy initiative as shared by Serena Hotel as their integral part to build stronger relations with communities. Pakistan has a tradition of excellence in many sports but competitive sports require the support of organizations through sponsorships and promotion.