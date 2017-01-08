Int’l seminar on ‘Moen Jo Daro’ next month

Hyderabad

Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism and Archives, Syed Sardar Ali Shah has inaugurated 3- Day ‘Hyderabad Literature Festival’ and said Sindh government had decided to organize an international seminar on ‘Moen Jo Daro’ next month.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the festival, the provincial minister expressed regrets over lack of creative minds in the provincial culture department and said it was because of the fact that Non Governmental Organization had been assigned responsibilities to organize such activities on voluntarily basis.

The three-day second Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF-2) had been organized by Academy for the Promotion of Art, Literature and Literacy (APAL) here at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium.

The provincial minister said there were sufficient funds available with the government to organize such activities but due to lack of professionalism and creativity, the department had assigned responsibilities of organizing such literary activities to private persons.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah also gave a cash prize of Rs50,000/- to Intekhab Burdi and Rahat Burdi who had memorized ‘Shah jo Risalo’ completely and also announced a ‘Latif Award’ for them which would be given to them on next Urs celebrations of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

