Int’l NGO to grant Rs50b to improve KP service delivery

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A delegation of international NGO Global Learning Trust during a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak at Chief Minister House Peshawar Thursday assured provision of the donation of Rs19b for overcoming the missing facilities in all schools and hospitals by this year as well as a total of Rs50b for deficiencies in various social sectors to improve service delivery of the institutions in the province.

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting to review the needs of concerned departments in this regard that besides representatives of the Trust was attended by Provincial Education Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, administrative secretaries and planning officers of Elementary & Secondary Education, Finance, Higher Education, Health, Excise & Taxation and Social Welfare departments who presented detailed estimates and public needs of various departments including health and education.

The delegation led by Vice Chairman of Trust Qaiser Zaman assured that the funds would be made available and transferred to provincial kitty soon after approval of the estimates from donors’ forum in UK that included medical equipment for health institutions of the province including three major hospitals of Peshawar costing Rs. 14 billion and construction of eight to nine thousand additional rooms in primary to higher secondary schools costing Rs. 5 billion to cater the needs by end of this year. He further assured that the donations amount would reach to Rs. 50 billion by February next year to remove deficiencies of other social sector departments and thus cater needs of the public to the maximum extent.

It may be recalled that President of the Trust and UNO Ambassador Dr. Rubina Haider Ali called on the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak some time back and had offered welfare services of her Trust in the province wherein the Chief Minister invited the Trust who visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and see the needs of the province and the people. He however lauded the welfare activities of the Trust in rest of the country including Balochistan and hoped that such welfare contributions would also be extended to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was worst affected by terrorism and natural calamities.

Pervez Khattak while talking to the delegation said that his government believed in exploiting its available resources for durable development of the province rather than relying on help from the outside or begging the foreign aid or loans.