Int’l Islamic University holds Annual Job Fair

Staff Reporter

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad has said that maintain quality of higher education and to make it relevant to the needs of society are the core objectives to achieve sustainability and progress in the country. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of annual Job Fair organized by Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) in the university.

Dr. Masoom also inaugurated the Job Fair along with Acting President IIUI Dr. Bashir Khan in which more than 20 renowned companies, organizations and firms have set their booths for interviews. On the occasion, Dr. Zulifqar Shah Deputy Dean FMS, Dr. Tasneem Fatima In-Charge (FMS female), faculty members and large number of students attended the job fair.

Dr. Masoom while addressing the ceremony said that higher education in Pakistan evolving rapidly and expectations of society are also rising accordingly, on which academia is to come forward to take responsibility and play its progressive role to make the education truly relevant. Dr. Masoom said that IIUI focuses to imbed Islamic character in every student and producing all round graduates along with professional development and urged them to display true image of Islam.

“Unless we produce graduate integrated with relevance to industry, relevant to market and society, we are unable to win the hearts of people” he added. Dr. Bashir Khan, in his address stressed the need to strengthen linkages between academia and industry while emphasising to develop understanding to find the solutions of contemporary problems. He added that such opportunities are play key role for career development and polishing talent of the students.

Dr. Bashir also briefed the representative of companies about the university and its contributions for the development of the country.