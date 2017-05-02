Int’l humanitarian bodies urged to rush to save Kashmiris being butchered by Indian forces

UK seminar on Kashmir

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Birmingham

The immense physical sacrifices by the Kashmiri youth, even by determined teenagers have sensitised the whole democratic world about the urgency of settlement of blood-bearing Kashmir dispute. Unsettled Kashmir has put 18 million people in life and death critical situation. Indian forces in Kashmir are playing havoc wih the innocent women and youth.

As part of “Awake Kashmir” international conference in Birmingham politicians, academics, religious and national representatives as well as leading diaspora organisations unanimously called for international intervention to counter the threat posed by an increasingly rabid extremist Hindutva agenda in India.

The event was held in the main Chamber of the Birmingham Council House. The speakers said that Hindutva had denied not only the rights of nations to self-determination in their homelands but even the free practice of other faiths without intimidation and violence.The event was organized by the UK-based cross-party group, Parliamentarians for National Self-determination.

The key, according to the resolutions adopted at the conference, was to require Indian compliance with international legal obligations and, in case of default, to punish defiance with targeted sanctions, including the banning of fascist group that are responsible for almost daily attacks on minorities.

Lord Ahmed (Chair, Parliamentarians for National Self-determination), who chaired the conference, had earlier in the week raised formal questions in the House of Lords seeking the UK government action based on the recommendations of a report issued last month by the US Commission for International Religious Freedom.

Dr Iqtidar Cheema, who authored that report, presented to the conference the array of legal and constitutional measures by which religious minorities in India were being targeted, such as Sikhs Buddists and Jains being deemed to be Hindus for the purposes of personal laws.

His namesake, Harpal Singh Cheema (President of Dal Khalsa) participated by video link from Punjab, along with senior human rights lawyer Amar Singh Chahal. They castigated the Indian state for the genocide of the Sikhs, the denial of freedom and the illegal appropriation of Punjab’s river waters in breach of riparian law. On the anniversary of the 1986 Declaration of Khalistan they said the Sikh nation will pursue its right of self-determination in a peaceful and democratic manner, in accordance with international law. There was, they said, no option other than an independent and sovereign Punjab to bring to an end the decades-old conflict there.

Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, chairman of Kashmir Concern, said the people of Kashmir alone must decide their destiny and India’s posting of 800,000 troops in the region will never alter that fact, despite the atrocities being committed by them. Mehmoob Makhdoomi, a Kashmiri author and columnist, urged the international policy and decision makers to facilitate efforts for true conflict resolution in the troubled region, based on the will of the people. India’s vision, which he characterised as the “peace of the graveyard” was no solution – the rise of a new generation of Kashmiri freedom supporters witnessed in recent months has amply demonstrated that.

Reverend Joshva Raja John, Church of England Priest and Queens Foundation research scholar expressed dismay at the rampant minority bashing being tolerated by the Indian authorities. Christians have been targeted by violence and intimidation under the guise of the repugnant ‘ghar vapsi’ mantra of Hindu extremists. He called for the Bajrang Dal and VHP offshoots of the BJP’s RSS mentor to be internationally banned as terrorist organisations.