Int’l exhibitions trigger economic growth

8th IEEEP exhibition in Karachi

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Shamim Ahmed Firpo, president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that internationals exhibitions in Karachi are vital support for economic growth and industrial development.

He inaugurated the 8th edition of Industrial Electronic and Electrical Engineering Exhibition of Pakistan (IEEEP Fair 2017) here at Expo Centre Karachi on Tuesday. “The positive impact of Pakistan’s geographical location is now being fully realized through CPEC projects, which are referred as ‘The Game Changer’ for the region and for the world’s economy,” said Shamim.

In this back drop, he added, the continuation of such fairs will further augment prosperity for other sectors of the economy. “The impact of such fairs can be gauged through the burgeoning hotel industry in Karachi since a number of foreign and local companies are participating frequently in such exhibitions,” said President KCCI.

It is to be noted that the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers of Pakistan (Karachi Center) is organizing this international event from August 1-3 while Badar Expo Solutions is the event manager. As per details, around 350 stalls have been set up by more than 250 national and foreign companies in four halls of the expo center. Moreover, around 15 foreign countries with 40 plus foreign delegates are participating in this event.

Chairman Fair & Exhibition, FPCCI, Hanif Gohar also spoke on the industrial growth and importance of the 8th IEEEP exhibition in Karachi. “This kind of fairs not only produces opportunities of employment but also creates awareness regarding the use of electronic and electric goods,” said Gohar.

Director General PCRET, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Baqar Raza stressed on taking benefits of energy resources available in Pakistan so that energy demand could be met and help achieve industrial growth.

“Pakistan has gained a lot of attention in Power Generation, Electrical/Electronics, Industrial Automation and Renewable/Alternate Energy System markets,” said Baqar.

Meanwhile, Chairman IEEEP, Engr. Asif Siddiqui said that the country has developed its industry of electrical and electronic appliances and equipments, and its projection through this fair will bode well for the emerging industry to expand its volume locally and internationally.

The chairman added that being the country’s premier Electrical & Electronics Industry exhibition, this fair has local and international representation and cover the very latest technology of electrical, electronics, lighting, telecommunication, instrumentation and control, allied services, alternate energies and other related industries.

It is pertinent to mention here that NED University of Engineering and Technology is organizing an international conference on Computing, Electronics and Electrical Engineering (ICCEEE) in collaboration with Badar Expo Solutions.

The Conference will be held from August 2-3 at Karachi Expo Centre alongside the 8th IEEEP Fair.