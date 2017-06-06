Int’l day against child labour on June 12

Like elsewhere across the globe, Pakistan will observe the World Day against Child Labour on June 12 reaffirming its commitment to combat the menace and help develop an atmosphere congenial for all children.

The World Day Against Child Labour is an International Labour Organization (ILO) sanctioned holiday first launched in 2002 aiming to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour.

It was spurred by ratifications of ILO Convention No. 138[1] on the minimum age for employment and ILO Convention No. 182[2] on the worst forms of child labour.—APP

