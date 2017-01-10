Int’l CSR summit, awards 2017 on Jan 19th

Staff Reporter

National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) will be organizing the 9th International CSR Summit, and 6th CSR awards 2017on 19th January 2017 at a local hotel, Islamabad. President NFEH Mohammad Naeem Qureshi briefed media in a local hotel about the event that leading corporate leaders, CSR experts, government officials and ambassadors would deliver their speeches & presentations on this occasion

The objective of the event is to provide an innovative platform of interaction and networking, while creating awareness about CSR amongst the conference delegates. The experts will also discuss the emerging concepts and issues related to CSR in Pakistan and provide remedies based on practical approaches and implementation techniques.

NFEH has also planned an exclusive CSR gallery, in which corporate companies will have the opportunity to showcase their exemplary CSR activities/initiatives they have undertaken in Pakistan.