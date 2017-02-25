Int’l Crime Scene Photo and Forensic Techniques Exhibition at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Police College, Sihala in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged International Crime Scene Photo and Forensic Techniques Exhibition here on Saturday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan who was flanked by MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif Advovate, MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada, MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan, Naheed Manzoor, President PSG Aftab Ahmed Khan.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed briefed distinguished guests about aim of the exhibition.

The aims of the exhibition were to promote the education, research, communication, standardization of activities and goals of the areas of crime scene investigations which are not limited to photography, scene documentation, evidence collection, evidence preservation, trace evidence collection, DNA recovery, footprint and latest fingerprint detection recovery throughout the year and at each annual conference.

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate, MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada, and MPA Zeb un Nisa Awan applauded the informative exhibition.