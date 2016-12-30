Int’l conference on water security, climate change

Hyderabad

The US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro will host international conference on ‘Water Security and Climate Change in Pakistan: A System Approach.’

It was informed in the agenda meeting of the conference held at USPCAS-W, MUET on Friday, the University spokesman informed and added that the conference would be organized in the month of August 2017 at Islamabad or Karachi. The dates and venue of the conference would be decided later on.

The Participants of the meeting were of the view that Pakistan is among the top ten most affected countries on the Global Climate Risk Index (CRI, 2016) and currently faces a number of climate related challenges including rising temperatures, unpredictable changes in precipitation patterns, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weathers events, recurring droughts and floods, groundwater pollution, rising sea levels, increased health risks, environmental degradation, declining of agricultural productivity and governance issues associate with these stresses.

The Assistant Professor at USPCAS-W Ghulam Hussain Dars informed that the objective of the proposed conference is to undertake a professional assessment of the expert literature on the various elements of this challenge especially projected climate change impacts, impact of glaciers, variability of precipitation.

He said that call for submission of research papers will be announced soon whereas the compilation of the expert papers will achieves number of primary and ancillary objectives.

The PhD student at The University of Utah (UU), USA, Jewell Lund while shared presentation of her ongoing research studies on Himalayan Glaciers through Skype.—APP