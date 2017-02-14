Int’l Conference on mathematics, physics starts at Air University

Staff Reporter

First International Conference on Mathematics and Physics (ICMP 2017) has started here at main campus of Air University. An inaugural ceremony of ICMP 2017 was held at University in the presence of Chief Guest, renowned scientist Dr. Samar Mubarakmand. The ceremony was attended by large number of speakers from leading national and International universities other than participants from different universities, guests, deans and directors of the Air University. The three-day ICMP 2017 is the first international conference organized by the departments of Mathematics &Physics.

Chief guest Dr. Samar Mubarakmandwhile addressing the participants said that ‘Physicists conceives and observe the phenomena but Mathematicians explains how that concept came about andthe Engineers bringit into reality. He appreciated the Air University’s initiative to organize an international conference which can provide an opportunity of ideas of advance research to young scholars in the fields of Physics and Mathematics. He also admired the Air University’s faculty andmanagement for providing a conducive environment to the students.

Air University Vice Chancellor, Air Vice Marshal (R) Faaiz Amir while speaking on the occasion said that, ‘this is the first ever International Conference organized by the Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences and I am feeling very proud and honoured by telling you that our departments are progressing day-by-day and leading to heights of academic excellence’. He appreciated the conference organizers for their utmost efforts to arrange a conference of international texture. He also thanked the chief guest of ceremony for his participation and sharing of valuable thought with students.

Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences, Air University, Dr. Asghari Maqsood said that, ‘we expect our graduates to be passionate scientists and engineers who are committed in improving the quality of human life through knowledge and technology’.

The conference will provide a platform for the national researchers to interact with senior international scientists to promote research in their respective fields.