Int’l Conference on language, literature, society from Jan 5

Staff Reporter

The 4th four-day International Conference on “Language, Literature and Society” (ICLLS) would be held in Federal Capital from January 5 to 8. Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing the event in collaboration with various universities under the supervision of Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP that the conference will bring together more then 200 academics, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest.

He invited the interested candidates from all over the world to present oral presentations, poster presentations and panel discussions at conference. He said that all accepted papers will be peer reviewed by members of the programme committee and will be published in the proceedings book of Conference.