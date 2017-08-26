Int’l children film festival begins at SU

Hyderabad

The 3rd International Children’s Films Festival 2017 was opened on Friday in a ceremony held at Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The two-day festival has been organized by the institute in collaboration with The Little Art, a Lahore-based organization working with international collaborations by closely selecting creative and conceptual films across the globe and exhibiting them at various cities and educational institutions in the country.

Inaugurating the festival, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said his especial pleasure over the way the students in attendance shared ideas regarding the cross-cutting theme projected in the films that were screened on the occasion.

He said that the festival was an appealing way to motivate and inspire awareness among masses, especially the youth, about critical and pressing social issues. He said it was very crucial for children and youth to learn various facets, experiences and challenges of life.—APP