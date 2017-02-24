Interpol seeks more information about Altaf

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Interpol which had been asked to issue red warrants for arresting MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain, has sent the ball to Pakistan government court, seeking further explanation as to what were the treason charges against him

In a letter addressed to the Pakistani interior minister, interpol said it does not act over religious and political matters.

Media reports quoted interior ministry officials as saying that Islamabad would explain the matter by due date.

The Interior Ministry of Pakistan had approved the request of FIA to issue ‘red warrants’ for MQM founder and his extradition through Interpol in hate speech case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court had ordered to ensure presence of MQM founder on next hearing in the case. MQM founder is also wanted to police in several cases including terrorism.