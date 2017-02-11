Internship program for young lawyers: Zahid Hamid

The internship program for young lawyers of Balochistan will be started soon to enhance their professional skills.

It was stated by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid in his meeting with 30-member delegation of Balochistan young lawyers.

The minister said that recommendations would be forwarded to Supreme Court and Balochistan High Court for those young lawyers willing to serve as Court Clerks.

He said that proposal was under consideration to provide fund to 29 district bars of Balochistan and amendment would be made in the law for provision of funds to district bars by federal government along with provincial government.

The members of delegation appealed the Minister to fill the vacant posts of Deputy Advocate Generals and District Attorneys in the province. They minister assured them to resolve their problems on priority. —APP

