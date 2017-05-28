Internet services again suspended

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have once again suspended the Internet services to prevent people from sharing information about the situation developing in the territory following the killing of top Hizb commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt, by Indian troops, today.

The suspension of the Internet came a day after the puppet administration lifted a month-long ban on at least 22 social networking websites.

It is to mention here that the puppet regime had imposed ban on the Internet and social networking websites after massive students protests erupted, last month.—KMS