Internet services restored after 38 hours

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Internet services were restored across the country after disruption due to a fault in India Middle East Western Europe (IMEWE) submarine cable which provides internet bandwidth to Pakistan, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to an official of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), internet services have been restored across the country after the international company dealing with the undersea cable fixed the fault.

Internet users experienced difficulties in internet browsing speed and some even had no internet services at all since Friday owing to the fault in IMEWE.

PTCL had said earlier the international consortium had identified the fault in IMEWE cable near Saudi Arabia and is currently working to resolve the issue.

12,091 km long IMEWE submarine cable is an ultra-high capacity fiber linking India Europe via the Middle East.

A day before, fault occurred in IMEWE due to which consumers experienced slow internet browsing. The official said another international cable system SEA-ME-WE 4 was already under repair by the international consortium, thus consumers will face difficulties until the cable is repaired.

He said that the international consortium was working to sort out fault and restore internet services as soon possible. In order to provide internet, PTCL has already undertaken necessary measures to arrange/alternate bandwidth through its other cable systems and international cable business partners.