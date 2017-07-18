Internet in Turbat

We the citizens of Turbat are facing multiple problems in the absence of internet which has been off for the last three to four months. Especially, the students in the last semesters of university are not able to complete their research project and people are disconnected to the world and communication is off.

Every field is facing problems due to this matter. We, the citizens of Turbat, request the authorities to solve this problem on a priority basis so that the people are able to resume their normal activities.

SHAHNOOR

Turbat Kech

