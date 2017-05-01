Internet ban gets widespread users condemnation

New Delhi

Strongly opposing the clampdown of internet services and Social Media in Kashmir Valley, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said Shutting down channels of communication during law and order crises only heightens the state of paranoia amongst the citizens.

Elements engaging in nefarious activities continue to access other channels of communication, irrespective of the shutdown, and the focus of the law enforcing agencies should be to engage with these modes of communication, rather than to order a blanket ban,” it said in a statement.

According to the association, Internet clamp downs have become a regular feature of executive diktat and as per records, there have been 73 instances of internet blockage between 2012 and 2017, with 32 in Jammu and Kashmir alone. In the past there have been clampdowns during unrest in places such as Gujarat, Manipur and Haryana among others. It also cites that India lost over $968 million between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016 due to internet shutdowns alone. In total, the world lost around $2.4 billion due to internet shutdowns by various governments.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Young Journalist Association (JKYJA) announced to hold peaceful protest at Press Colony Srinagar on 02 May 2017 at 11.00am against the Internet gag and appealed members of media fraternity to join the protests.—OK