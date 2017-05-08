Sana Samad

Via email

International Nurses Day is an international day held across the world on May 12, (anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth ) to highlight the contributions nurses make to society. First it was celebrated in 1965 by International Council of Nurses and since that it is celebrated each year in the world to highlight the importance of nurses and their works.

Unfortunately, in our country nurses are not given any importance and they also failed to serve patients as they are suffering from several problems. Even they do not feel protection while doing their duties. The nurses in Balochistan are facing many problems with regards to their security.

The nurses in Sandeman Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical College Hospital Complex have demanded full security from the government. Some months ago the government announced it would provide security, give service structure, high risk and professional allowance but still nurses are waiting for implementation of this decision. Not only Balochistan, nurses in other provinces also face similar problems.