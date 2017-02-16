International Mother Language Day on Feb 21

International Mother Language Day will be marked on Feb 21 (Tuesday) across the country to encourage people to give importance to their mother language along with other languages to preserve their cultural identity. The day would be marked under the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s theme “Towards Sustainable Futures through Multilingual Education.”

International Mother Language Day is celebrated to motivate people to maintain knowledge of their mother language while learning and using more than one language to make the learning process easier and preserving their cultural identity.

Both public and private organizations will hold different activities including seminars, conferences, walks and cultural events to highlight the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity.

Talking to APP, Director General, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Raashid Hameed informed that the academy would hold a two-day symposium to mark International Mother Language Day from February 21-22. Language experts from across the country will participate in the symposium and take part in the discussion related to the importance of mother language.—APP

