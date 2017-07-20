World international justice day also called as day of international criminal justice or international justice day is an international day celebrated throughout the world on July 17 as part of an effort to recognize the emerging system of international criminal justice.

It is suggested that it is need of hour that international court of justice should bring amendments in international justice laws & work on neutral basis without favouring powerful countries and ignoring powerless one in field of justice.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

Related