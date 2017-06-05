International Environment day to be marked today

International Environment day will be marked on June 5 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan with the theme ‘Connect with Nature’ celebrating the day by going to a park or heading to the beach and taking forward the call to protect the Earth that we share.

World Environment Day the biggest annual event for positive environmental action and takes place every year on June 5, with this year’s host country Canada at the centre of celebrations around the planet.

World Environment Day for everyone, everywhere: whether you live in a city or the countryside, in the developed or developing world, in the invigorating chill of cold regions or the sultry heat of the tropics.

Since it began in 1972, global citizens have organised many thousands of events, from neighbourhood clean-ups, to action against the illegal trade in wildlife, to replanting forests. “It reminds us of what a treasure nature is, and encourages us all to protect and appreciate our environment.”—APP

