International educational conference

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that two-day International Education Conference will be held in Lahore on 5th and 6th of October. World renowned educationists, experts and representatives of international organizations will participate in this conference. The aim of this gathering is to share experiences, study and adopt international models of education so that students could get quality education in conducive atmosphere.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting in the committee room of schools education department here today.