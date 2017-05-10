Tabeer Raza

Karachi

Through this letter I want to draw the attention towards mass cheating during intermediate exams in Sindh and from the very start candidates used books and other material to do papers in Sukkur, but the Administration didn’t take any action to prevent this practice. Rampant cheating was also observed during Sindhi exam in Larkana where solved papers were being sold at Rs.100. No strict vigilance has been ensured in the examination halls which gives free hand to students who openly use cheating material and mobile phones.

The tradition of cheating didn’t break even in 2017. In our country, the education sector is on decline. In fact, it seems that students are also not serious about their studies. Cheating in examination destroys the future of students but no one seems to realise this. At times, even invigilators help students cheat. The standard of education in Sindh has deteriorated over the years because of cheating. If this culture is not eradicated, the education sector will be, one day, destroyed completely. The concerned authorities are requested to look into the matter and address issue. Concrete steps from a primary level should be taken so that no one dares to cheat in an examination.