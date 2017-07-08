‘Interiors Pakistan’ expo to prove gateway to int’l market: SM Muneer

Three-day mega 8th Interiors Pakistan exhibition opens

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Frequent holding of ‘Interiors Pakistan’ exhibition in mega cities is developing entrepreneurship through various capacity building measures and educating woodworkers to adopt modern designs efficiently on high-end furniture machines besides triggering further investments and employment in the country.

This was noted by S.M. Muneer, Patron-in-Chief United Business Group and former chief executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) while inaugurating the exhibition here on Friday at Expo Center. He said the potential of furniture industry here in Pakistan is enormous. Within next three years, he believed, it could be doubled with more support and facilitation by the government to this industry. He said the exhibition featured a comprehensive range of furniture by a diverse portfolio of quality exhibitors; and attracts a healthy and well-represented attendance of trade buyers and visitors.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) in organizing such exhibitions frequently inside the country, S.M. Muneer said these companies would get the opportunity to increase brand awareness. They would have a chance to strengthen relationships with their existing customers as well as establish relations with international exhibiting companies attending the fair.

“ There would be an opportunity for B2B and B2C meetings,” he said. This would prove a gateway to international market,’ he added.

Chief Executive PFC, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the ‘Interiors Pakistan’ was an opportunity for the largest furniture companies and interior designers across the country to display their products. The council expected that there would be over 200,000 visitors based on the success of the previous exhibitions.

He said that with its previous experience, the PFC remained one of the most distinctive channels for regional and international companies to penetrate the global market. It was renowned among international buyers for quality, value and wide selection of all types of furniture.

The exhibition housed national and international brands showcasing over 1000 unique products and services for the time in Pakistan.

The products are of interest to interior designers, builders, hoteliers and the general consumer. Following inauguration, the dignitaries were taken around the stalls and expressed keen interest in the exhibition.