Interior Ministry takes strong note of CDA’s aggression against Pakistan Observer

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Interior Ministry has taken strong notice of blatant aggression in the form of discriminatory action of the Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority against Pakistan Observer. In this regard, Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan has sought report from the officials concerned of the CDA.

A CDA enforcement Department last week carried out a covert operation on getting instructions from local hostile leadership of local market and demolished the protective fence around the premises of the Daily, damaged walk through gate, CCTV cameras, cars and some other security related equipment without any prior notice despite.

Factually, protective fence and security installations were constructed by the media house on the consistent advisories by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Interior and the Police officials concerned in the backdrop of militants/ terrorists attacks on media houses.

While talking to this scribe here after addressing a news conference, Ch. Nisar Ali Khan said that he had taken notice of the said incident and had sought report from the officials concerned.

Hopefully, I will receive report from CDA about the enforcement wing’s discriminatory action against Pakistan Observer today, (Wednesday)” he said hinting that grievances of the aggrieved party to be addressed.

It is pertinent to note here that the business community has already termed the CDA’s aggression on Pakistan Observer as a conspiracy against the sitting government of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

In this regard, a few days back, Chief Coordinator United Business Group Malik Sohail had said that making media house a soft target for terrorism is nothing more than a conspiracy to malign the sitting government.