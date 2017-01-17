Interior ministry strongly contradicts PPP spokesperson’s statement

A spokesperson of the interior ministry has strongly contradicted statement issued by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Spokesperson Farhatullah Babar here on Monday. Elaborating, the spokesperson said it has become a habit with PPP leaders to issue distorted and contradictory statements frequently indulging in double-speak and beating around the bush, said a statement issued here.

If indeed Difa-i-Pakistan Council is such a questionable organization then why didn’t the PPP government resist its formation in 2009. More importantly where was Farhatullah Babar when the same organization held large-scale public meetings and media conference during the tenure of PPP government?

It is also a matter of record that the former president had interactions with members of proscribed organizations who had met him during his tenure in presidency and pictures are available on record and printed by national dailies at that time.

Perhaps at that time Farhatullah Babar was not aware of these meetings inspite of being present in the presidency. Again it is not just the president but a long list of PPP leaders with whom record and photographs of meetings with members of proscribed organizations are available on record which can be made available on demand. Babar can be excused for turning a blind eye to all these meetings and indulging in the kind of politicking that he is engaged in because that is all PPP is good at.

However, what can’t be excused is Babar’s conscious efforts to subvert the successes achieved against terrorism in the last three years. Babar’s views are nothing less than insulting the realities and facts on the ground.

From a peak of 2060 terrorist incidents taking place in one year alone when PPP was at zenith of its power to the current year’s figures of 754; the hard truth that does not appeal to Babar or to his party is that while his government did nothing to address the monster of terrorism, the present government’s record speaks for itself.—APP

