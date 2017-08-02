The interim Prime Minister

PAKISTAN Muslim League (N), after a political setback by the judicial verdict in Panama Papers case, has somewhat regained the lost ground after smooth election of Leader of the House and oath-taking of a decent personality Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the next interim Prime Minister of the country, which augurs well for Party’s image and the process of democracy.

We have been pleading in these columns that irrespective of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, PML (N) has the necessary numerical strength and prospects to complete its mandated five years, which would afford an opportunity to the party to complete its developmental agenda that has been its most prized assets. Therefore, Mian Nawaz Sharif did well by discarding the mode of confrontation despite provocations and instead opted for the saner course. More important is his choice for the coveted slot of interim PM, as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi enjoys good reputation because of his moderate temperament and habit of not poking his nose in issues other than his own Ministry. On political issues too, he avoided adopting extreme position and always tried to speak with logic and reason. It is because of his amiable personality that Abbasi has immense respect within the party circles and not a single voice of dissent was raised against his nomination. PML (N) is a big party and existence of different points of view and lobbies is not unusual for such parties but MNS made the choice and the entire party endorsed it without any ifs and buts. PML (N) is facing difficult times and there were fears that once the Supreme Court pronounced judgement and Mian Nawaz Sharif is out, then process of wear and tear might begin but Abbasi’s nomination prevented the crisis. Though Khaqan Abbasi has little time available to him but still he can set trends if he so wanted. There are genuine complaints that PML (N) leadership does not give due importance and time to Parliament despite the fact that it is mainstay of parliamentarians and the government. We hope he will dispel this impression, promote culture of tolerance, focus on development and expedite completion of the on-going developmental projects on which hinges electoral future of the party.

