Agriculture is backbone of national economy and farmers are mainstay of agriculture, livestock and dairy farming sectors and their hard work day and night produce food-grains like wheat, rice, cotton, vegetables for consumption of the local people and for export purposes. Punjab Govt fully realizes the importance of farmers in the development of agriculture-based economy and has already taken and is taking host of measures for welfare and well-being of the farming community in the province.

It is good to note that the provincial government has taken yet another good, positive initiative forward to provide interest free loans to the small farmers to enable them meet their seed, fertilizer and other essential requirements for various crops. According to conservative estimates, about six lakh small farmers are going to be benefited from provision of interest-free loans for which a huge amount of Rs 100 billion has already been provided on the directions of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is worth mentioning here that in just six months as many as one lakh 53 thousand farmers have already been provided interest-free loans under Khadam-e-Punjab Kissan Package. Farmers with five acres of land are being provided loans on a preferential basis. As per yardstick fixed for provision of interest-free loans facility, loans up to Rs 40 thousand per acre for Kharif and Rs 25 thousand for Rabi season crops per acre can be acquired. Furthermore, on timely payment of the loan earlier secured, interest-free loans for next crop are also being provided which is commendable. While appreciating all these measures, it is hoped that proper monitoring of the whole process is also being ensured so that the facilities being extended by the provincial government for the farmers reach them without any problem or inconvenience or hitches as such.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related