Inter-varsity Archery, Chess Championships conclude at UVAS

Lahore

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised “All Pakistan Inter-varsity Archery (Men & Women) and Chess (Men) Championship 2017” in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Islamabad (HEC) here at UVAS City Campus Sports Complex.

Assistant Director Sports HEC Islamabad, Muhammad Irfan Sheeraz was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.He distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning teams, while Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Aftab Anjum and Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, faculty members, students and players were present.

Total 30 teams from various universities across the country participated in the championship.

In Chess male contest, the Punjab University won 1st position, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, (UET) got 2nd position while University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore clinched 3rd position.

In Archery male contest, Punjab University won 1st position, University of Central Punjab got 2nd position and Government Collage University Lahore (GCU) secured 3rd position. In Archery female contest, Punjab University won 1st position, Government Collage University Lahore (GCU) got 2nd position while Imperial University Lahore secured 3rd position.

Earlier, UVAS hockey team participated in All Pakistan Nationals Hockey Tournament at LUMS Lahore and won silver medal.

The UVAS female team participated in All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess Championship held at University of Karachi and got 2nd position with five silver medals.—APP