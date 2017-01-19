Inter-Universities football c’ship at UoS

Sargodha

Inter-universities football championship 2016-17 in collaboration of University of Sargodha and Higher Education Commission has begun at UoS which will continue till Friday.

Various universities of the country were participating in the championship.

Two matches were played on the first day between University of Central Punjab, Lahore and Mirpur AJK University of Science and Technology which was won by UCP.

Similarly, in the second match, UoS team defeated University of Agriculture Faisalabad.—APP