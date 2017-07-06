Inter-Ministerial Committee discusses establishment of National Science School

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Science and Technology organized the 2nd meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee for Development Project, Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) for 1800 Young Students Phase-I (Component-I).

The meeting discussed progress of the project so far and expressed satisfaction over it. Establishment of National Science School under Government’s Vision 2025 was main agenda item of the meeting which also discussed issues observed during execution of the project.

Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the meeting while Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Baligh-ur-Rahman, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and other high officials also attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the scheme was envisioned to be implemented through the collaborative efforts of relevant existing institutions and science enthusiasts in the public and private sectors.

Main goals of STFS are attracting youth towards science in early years of education, developing a competitive knowledge economy through value addition and improving the quality of science and technology education particularly in the Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

The participants were informed that PSF will manage the STFS up to higher secondary level whereas the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be responsible for university level/higher education under the scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Fazal Abbas Maken, Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, ChairmanHigher Education Commission (HEC) and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and STFS Project Director Jamil Qureshi.