In wake of the Nawaz Sharif disqualification by the Supreme Court, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has called for an inter-institutional dialogue between the government, the army, the bureaucracy and the Judiciary. Chairman Senate has also provided the forum of the Senate to hold this dialogue. Raza Rabbani, has declared Parliament to be weakest of the three arms of the government, i.e. the Judiciary, the executive and Parliament. Historically speaking, Parliament has been wrapped up by the military adventurers many times. The Judiciary through its doctrine of necessity and other devices has also provided legal covers to such unconstitutional take overs by the army or the dissolution of parliament by the Presidents. It was mostly due to these unconstitutional dismissals of the civilian governments and parliaments, that the institution of Parliament has not developed over the years, and has remained weak and vulnerable.

The entire blame of the situation reaching such a pass cannot be put at the door of the judiciary and the army only. Corrupt and quibbling politicians have also been responsible for causing governance in Pakistan to deteriorate to such a level. According tot Mr. Rabbani, strengthening Parliament is the collective responsibility of all institutions Mr. Rabbani, thereafter, delineates the following reasons, as some of the core ones, for the atrophying of the parliament.

Some of these reasons are: 1, The non-serious attitude of the Political Parties towards Parliament; 2, The announcement of Important decision outside Parliament, 3, giving importance to all parties conferences, rather than Parliament for making important decisions; 4, Taking political issues to the Supreme Court, 5, Ignoring parliamentary practices on Important Issues; 6, Especially not presenting Foreign and Internal Security agreements before Parliament; 7, Not informing Parliament about important economic issues including the writing off, of bad loans; 8, The absence of Prime Minister and minister from most sessions; 9, Importance giving by Prime Minister to Press Conferences and rallies to give important messages, rather than using the forum of Parliament; 10, Ignoring the rulings given by Parliament and also ignoring the importance of Parliamentary Committee.

This proposed inter-institutional dialogue could provide a good opportunity to all the institutions, to engage in a dialogue with an open mind. The only way for Pakistan to become a sustainable and forward looking state would be for all institutions to stay with in their constitutionally prescribed spheres of influence and responsibility, and not encroach upon the spheres of responsibilities of other institutions. If the need may be, the constitution can also be amended to bring about a new and more pragmatic and equitable contract between the different institutions.

Some political commentators, object to the fact that the forum of Senate is being offered as the Venue for dialogue. According to these commentators, the availability of the forum of Parliament to institutions that are not part of Parliament, will be giving them an opportunity of encroaching upon the territory of Parliament, the very thing that Mr. Rabbani wants to stop. It is feared that if today these institutions are allowed to take part in the affairs of the Parliament, tomorrow, they will want more constitutional role for themselves than in permitted by the constitution. Such critics are very much in favour of a dialogue, but suggest that such a dialogue should take place at some other forum and not Parliament.

Predicting the success of Mr. Rabbani’s proposal dose not seems easy. The dice seems to be loaded against this proposal. The religious/political right has declared to oppose tooth and nail the removal of Zia era articles 62 and 63 from the constitution. The establishment will certainly not be keen on the removal of these articles also. Mr. Sharif the ex-P.M. has, however, indorsed the inter- institutional dialogue. I am certain we will be hearing more from him on the topic very soon.

Interestingly Bilawal Bhutto, the Chairman of Mr. Rabbani’s Party has been very Luke warm to the suggestion. He has even declared the proposal as the personal thinking of Mr. Rabbani. The Army and the Judiciary have also not shared their mind about the dialogue so far. The inter- institutional dialogue seems to be a very original and progressive proposal, but it may not find many takers in today’s highly polarised Pakistan.

