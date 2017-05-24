Inter-faith harmony role of ulema sought

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Marzia Hasnain Changhezi has called upon the local ulema and members of the District Peace Committee to play its vital role in maintaining inter-faith harmony during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing meeting of District peace Committee, she said that every one of us should play his/her role to keep vigilant eye over the suspicious elements for maintaining peaceful atmosphere. She particularly stressed upon the ulema to obtain the services of volunteer security guards and all those entering the places of gathering and mosques should be searched thoroughly so as to ensure that no untoward incident take place.

She further said that Ihtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance would be fully implemented and permission for the sale of edibles would only be made to temporary restaurant owners in the hospitals and the violators of the ordinance would be sent behind the bar after summary trial.

The ulema and the members of the peace committee assured her that they would extend their traditional cooperation in the maintenance of peaceful aero sphere as well as to implement the Ihtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance.