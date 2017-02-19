Inter-faith harmony need of the hour: Khatoo Mal

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on minority affairs Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan has stressed upon the need to promote interfaith harmony to root out extremism and terrisom from our society which was the only path to progress and prosperity.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh said this while addressing Annual Thanksgiving Day celebration organised by Every Home for Christ. Dr. Khatoo Mal said that it was priority of Sindh government to serve masses indiscriminately so that they could contribute to the progress of country.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan informed that Minority Affairs Department disbursed Rs. 8 million to needy, widows and differently abled person on the eve of Christmas this year, besides Rs 1.35 million were given as marriage grants to needy families of Christian community for the marriage of girls and Rs. 0.435 million in terms of treatment to needy person.

He said that government of Sindh was paying special attention on the maintenance and renovation of holy places of minority community.In this regard, he informed that schemes amounting to Rs. 10.5 million have been completed, whereas Rs. 28 million schemes pertaining to renovation of worship places of Christian were in progress, while another tender amounting to Rs. 28 million has recently been released for the Holy places of christen community.

He appreciated the contribution of Christian community in nation building, especially in education and health sectors.

He hoped that Christian community would continue to play their valuable role in the progress of country. Dr. Khatoo Mal on behalf of Sindh government assured full support and assistance.