Inter exams to start today

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual intermediate exams 2017 under the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) will start in the division from May 6 (Saturday).

According to RBISE spokesman, 66034 candidates including 43026 regular and 23008 private would appear in the exams while 190 superintendents, 207 deputy superintendents and 190 invigilators have been appointed.

On the directives of RBISE Chairman Dr Muhammad Zareef, arrangements have been finalized to ensure the exams are conducted transparently and smoothly, he said adding, a total of 190 examination centers have been set up out of which 36 are in Chakwal, 25 in Jhelum and 99 in Rawalpindi.

The 98 are for females, 75 are for males and 17 are combined, he added.

He said special control rooms have been set up in four districts of the division to facilitate the students. Moreover, he said a special cell had been set up, any complaints regarding the examination centre could be faxed on the fax number 051-5450912. The chairman would take action against all complaints, he said.