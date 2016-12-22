Inter-departmental speech contest at FJWU

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Debating Society, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Wednesday organized an inter-departmental, English and Urdu speech competition-2016 in connection with Awareness Campaign against corruption. The chief guest on the occasion was Prof. Dr. Naheed Zia Khan, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, FJWU.

The topic of the competition was; “Corruption, A Silent Killer of Social Values (Serious); Bank Balance is better than Mental Balance (Humorous)” for English and Urdu speech competitions respectively.

Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, FJWU, Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, Government College for Women, Jhanda Chichi, Dr. Fakhira Noreen, Assistant Professor, Department of English, FJWU, Ms. Akifa Imtiaz, Associate Professor, Department of English, Government.