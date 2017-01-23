Intense rains, snowfall likely

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Another spell of rain and snow is expected to hit the country between Monday and Thursday. According to the Met office, the new wave of rain and snowfall will be much more intense than the previous one. Since the last two years snow has mostly dominated the winters in the country, but this time rain is likely to dominate the season, the Met office said. Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in vulnerable parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy rain may cause flash floods in certain streams of Balochistan, the weather advisory cautions. The mountains of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat are also likely to be blanketed in snow during the coming week. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains in Murree, Galyat, Hazara, Malakand and Kashmir. Downpour is forecast for Karachi on Monday and Tuesday.

The westerly winds, a weather system responsible for rain and snowfall in winters, had earlier caused rainfall in most cities and heavy snowfall in the hilly areas past week, leaving a cold snap across the country. It is worth mentioning that the month of December passed away almost dry with forecast by the met office that the December and January will witness less than expected rains.

The Met has advised people to follow the precautionary measures suggested by the National Disaster Management Authority/National Highway Authority for travel during rain.