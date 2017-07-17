Intending pilgrims urged to get vaccinated against infectious diseases

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has urged intending pilgrims to ensure administering vaccines before leaving for Hajj to prevent themselves from deadly infectious diseases.

An official of the ministry asked intending pilgrims to carry medication certificates of administering polio, flu vaccines, etc atleast 10 days before departing to Saudi Arabia.

He asked intending pilgrims to get informative booklets “Rahnamai Hajj” and “Hajj Information Kit” from their respective Haji Camps. The pilgrims could also download mobile application to get important information about Hajj.

Reminding pilgrims about importance of consulting their doctors before travelling to ensure their stable condition during Hajj, he asked people with chronic conditions to carry sufficient doses of their medication with them during their pilgrimage to avoid any problems.