Intelligence key to success of an officer

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Commissioner Gurjranwala, Capt. (R) Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said tolerance, intelligence and broad vision were key to success of an administrative officer. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell Iftar Dinner in the honor of out-going Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Asif Tufail at Services Club Sialkot.

He eulogized the services of Dr. Asif Tufail and said that transfer and posting were part of job but Dr. Asif done his work excellently during two-year as Deputy Commissioner in Sialkot.

Additional Inspector General Police and RPO Gujranwala, Muhammad Tahir while addressing the gathering said working relationship between police and district government was extra-ordinary and credit goes to top leadership of both organizations.

He said that all quarters appreciated two-year performance of Dr. Asif Tufail as Deputy Commissioner Sialkot. District and Sessions Judge, Justice Abdul Qayyum Khan, said that Dr. Asif Tufail as Deputy Commissioner had good working relationship with judiciary.