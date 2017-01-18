Intel sharing must to combat terrorism: Raheel

Davos

Former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif said on Tuesday 2016 witnessed a significant decrease in terrorism and that “intelligence sharing is a very important component of strategy to combat terrorism.”

Addressing a session at the World Economic Forum titled ‘Terrorism in the digital age’, he said: “Terrorism is a global issue and the global community will have to get united if it wants to defeat terrorism.”

Talking in reference to the achievements of Pakistan Army in fighting terrorism, he said the military cleared 8,000 square kilometres area after recapturing it from militant control. He apprised the gathering that tens of thousands of affected people were rehabilitated in the area.

Raheel Sharif went on to say that terrorism has become a “gangrene for the world”. He added that terrorists attack in a well planned manner and intelligence sharing is a very important component of strategy to combat terrorism.

Pakistan bears tragedies such as the Army Public School because of terrorism, he added. “However, we cannot take such negative measures against terrorists like they do.”

Raheel Sharif, who is regarded as the most famous army chief in country’s history, also shed light on the issues related to humans rights, saying strict action becomes crucial where soldiers are beheaded, a reference to brutal tactics employed by the militants against Pakistani soldiers. —Agencies