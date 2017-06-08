Intel int’l science, engineering fair

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The finalists of this year’s Intel ISEF and the alumni of previous years were acknowledged and awarded at Intel® Innovation in Education Ambassadors and Alumni Awards today in Karachi. The awards were presented in recognition of the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals working with the Intel® Education Initiative in Pakistan over the years. The event was attended by leading educationists of the country. Held since 2003, the Intel Innovation in Education Ambassadors and Alumni Awards appreciated the efforts of Intel ISEF Finalists who participated in the International Science & Engineering Fair held in Los Angeles, USA in May this year. The alumni of past years were also awarded for their remarkable achievements and continued passion in promoting innovation and research in science as well as the integration of technology in education. Intel also acknowledged the efforts of Danish Public School, Pak Turk International School and Colleges and Aga Khan Higher Secondary School for their support in sponsoring projects at ISEF 2017.