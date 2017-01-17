Integration of Stock Exchanges landmark achievement of SECP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chairman FBR, Nisar Muhammad Khan has praised the reforms introduced in SECP during the last two years, especially appreciating the sincere efforts of Zafar Hijazi for turning the organization into a strong regulatory body. He was speaking at the farewell reception given by the SECP senior officers on the eve of retirement in Islamabad.

He said that the integration of Stock Exchanges into Pakistan Stock Exchange was a landmark achievement of SECP and so was the Companies’ Bill 2016.