Integrated Management Strategies being adopted to facilitate peach growers

Islamabad

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has adopted Integrated Management Strategies to control fruit fly in orchards and facilitate peach growers to improve quality and quantity of exports. The Council, as part of its measures, also established Germplasm Units in public sector for bud-wood supply to commercial nurseries and ensured true to type and high quality nursery plant production.

Sources at Commerce Division on Monday said PARC was also ensuring trainings and capacity building of growers for orchards management (pruning, insect/pest control, fertilizer application and irrigation etc.).—APP