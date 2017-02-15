Integrated Health Services operate 110 Health facilities

Larkana

Project Director, Integrated Health Services (IHS) Dr. Mazhar Abbasi said here Wednesday that IHS has entered into a contract with Sindh Government’s Health Departmente for operating 110 Health facilities including 104 RHCs and 06 THQ Hospitals in 21 districts of Sindh under Public Private Partnership Initiative for ten years contract.

Talking to media-men at Larkana Press Club he said that the basic goal of the project is to improve quality of provision of health facilities of the rural population in these districts by ensuring access to high quality, responsive healthcare delivery system which provides acceptable and affordable services in an equitable manner.—APP